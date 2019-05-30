Trains delayed between Sheffield and Meadowhall due to signalling fault
Trains are currently delayed between Sheffield and Meadowhall due to a signalling fault.
By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 18:24
Northern Rail said that due to the fault with the signalling system, trains between the two stations must run at a reduced speed on some lines and will be delayed as a result.
Train services running between the stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.
Disruption is expected until 7pm.
Network Rail are at the site trying to rectify the issue outside of Sheffield station however there is now estimation for normal working at this time.
If you’ve been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your ticket and claim compensation at www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay