Trains disrupted as car crashes into bridge between Sheffield and Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vehicle has crashed into a railway bridge near Sheffield - causing major disruption on the railways.

Transport bosses have confirmed the incident this afternoon, and it is not known at this stage if anyone has been injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Rail said in a statement: "A road vehicle has collided with a bridge between Chesterfield and Dronfield meaning the line is blocked.

"Train services running through these stations will be delayed by up to 45 minutes or diverted.

Northern Journeycheck website stated: "Services between Sheffield and Nottingham are currently being disrupted in both directions due to a vehicle striking a bridge in the Dronfield area.

"Netword Rail engineers have been requested to attend and carry out further assessments."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: "Leeds to Nottingham - Currently unable to operate in both directions between Sheffield and Nottingham.