Trains disrupted as car crashes into bridge between Sheffield and Chesterfield
A vehicle has crashed into a railway bridge near Sheffield - causing major disruption on the railways.
Transport bosses have confirmed the incident this afternoon, and it is not known at this stage if anyone has been injured.
Northern Rail said in a statement: "A road vehicle has collided with a bridge between Chesterfield and Dronfield meaning the line is blocked.
"Train services running through these stations will be delayed by up to 45 minutes or diverted.
Northern Journeycheck website stated: "Services between Sheffield and Nottingham are currently being disrupted in both directions due to a vehicle striking a bridge in the Dronfield area.
"Netword Rail engineers have been requested to attend and carry out further assessments."
It added: "Leeds to Nottingham - Currently unable to operate in both directions between Sheffield and Nottingham.
"Northern passengers can use tickets on East Midlands Trains between Sheffield and Nottingham where their trains operate via a diversion."