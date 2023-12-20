Trains disrupted as lorry crashes into bridge between Sheffield and Chesterfield

A lorry crashed into a railway bridge near Sheffield - causing major disruption on the railways.

Transport bosses described the incident this afternoon, after the collision happened between Dronfield and Chesterfield.

Trains were stopped for well over an hour, because of concerns over the safety of the bridge after the crash.

Police have now revealed the crash involved a lorry that had been carrying cars. They said Network Rail attended the scene at 3pm and confirmed the bridge was safe.

They have also now confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

Earlier, the collision caused major disruption on the railway line between Sheffield and Nottingham

Northern Rail said in a statement at the time: "A road vehicle has collided with a bridge between Chesterfield and Dronfield meaning the line is blocked.

"Train services running through these stations will be delayed by up to 45 minutes or diverted.

Northern Journeycheck website had stated: "Services between Sheffield and Nottingham are currently being disrupted in both directions due to a vehicle striking a bridge in the Dronfield area.

"Netword Rail engineers have been requested to attend and carry out further assessments."

It added: "Leeds to Nottingham - Currently unable to operate in both directions between Sheffield and Nottingham.

"Northern passengers can use tickets on East Midlands Trains between Sheffield and Nottingham where their trains operate via a diversion."