Traffic: Long delays expected after police close road near busy Sheffield supermarket over concerns for safety
A road by a busy Sheffield supermarket has been shut by police over concerns for a person’s safety.
South Yorkshire Police is warning that Albert Terrace Road, off Penistone Road, is “expected to remain closed for a significant period of time” today (June 3).
Delays in the area are expected and officers are asking motorists to find alternative routes.
The nature of the incident has not been shared at this time.
Albert Terrace Road connects Penistone Road to Upperthorpe Road via Infirmary Road, and leads to the entrance to the Tesco Superstore car park.
