Traffic: Lane of M1 closed as emergency services respond to vehicle fire on edge of Barnsley

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 11:14 BST
A truck fire is causing delays on the M1 as one lane has been forced to close.

The traffic monitoring website AA is reporting that one lane is closed on the M1 northbound between J37, in the Dodworth region of Barnsley, and J38 which crosses into West Yorkshire.

A truck fire on the M1 has resulted in a lane closure.placeholder image
A truck fire on the M1 has resulted in a lane closure. | Google

The disruption is due to a truck fire.

Lane one remains closed.

The incident was first reported at 9.27am, with AA saying that ‘traffic is coping well’.

The fire service has been contacted for more details.

