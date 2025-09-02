Gleadless Road: Traffic jams on Sheffield street after reports of crash this morning

Sheffield was facing traffic jams this morning after reports of a crash in the city.

The AA was reporting a crash on Gleadless Road, near Heeley, with queueing traffic as a result.

They said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on B6388 Gleadless Road Eastbound from Carrfield Road turn off to Northcote Road.

“Congestion to Carrfield Road. “

Emergency Services have been approached for more information on the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident was a ‘minor injury road traffic collision’.

