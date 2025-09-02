Gleadless Road: Traffic jams on Sheffield street after reports of crash this morning
Sheffield was facing traffic jams this morning after reports of a crash in the city.
They said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on B6388 Gleadless Road Eastbound from Carrfield Road turn off to Northcote Road.
“Congestion to Carrfield Road. “
Emergency Services have been approached for more information on the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said the incident was a ‘minor injury road traffic collision’.