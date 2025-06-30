Sheffield motorists trying to cross the Pennines are facing traffic jams - as an incident on the M62 channels traffic onto the Woodhead Pass.

The A628 road which connects Manchester with the Stocksbridge and Penistone areas of Sheffield is facing severe delays as traffic backs up for miles.

Major traffic issues are particularly focused on the Woolley Lane, Market Street, Mottram Moor junction in Wooley Bridge.

Traffic is continuing to build on the Woodhead Pass as multiple issues compound problems crossing the Pennines, with a bottleneck near Glossop. | Google

The area has continually faced high traffic as construction work on the new A57 bypass takes place. However drivers are today seeing particularly long delays due to another issue on the motorway diverting traffic to the junction.

AA are reporting ‘severe delays’ of up to 26 minutes, due to drivers being diverted from the closed M62.

Westbound lanes near Huddersfield between Junctions 24 and 22 have been closed for hours as firefighters tackle a lorry fire.

Live traffic information from AA says: “Severe delays on A57 Mottram Moor both ways at A628 Market Street (Gun Inn traffic lights).

“Congestion to back past the A6024 westbound. In the construction area. Temporary lights are in operation. Not helped by the closure on the M62.”