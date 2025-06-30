Traffic jams between Sheffield and Manchester as M62 incident channels traffic onto Woodhead Pass
The A628 road which connects Manchester with the Stocksbridge and Penistone areas of Sheffield is facing severe delays as traffic backs up for miles.
Major traffic issues are particularly focused on the Woolley Lane, Market Street, Mottram Moor junction in Wooley Bridge.
The area has continually faced high traffic as construction work on the new A57 bypass takes place. However drivers are today seeing particularly long delays due to another issue on the motorway diverting traffic to the junction.
AA are reporting ‘severe delays’ of up to 26 minutes, due to drivers being diverted from the closed M62.
Westbound lanes near Huddersfield between Junctions 24 and 22 have been closed for hours as firefighters tackle a lorry fire.
There are delays of around an hour on the motorway, with drivers being diverted along other routes causing further delays around
Live traffic information from AA says: “Severe delays on A57 Mottram Moor both ways at A628 Market Street (Gun Inn traffic lights).
“Congestion to back past the A6024 westbound. In the construction area. Temporary lights are in operation. Not helped by the closure on the M62.”
