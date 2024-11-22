Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic jams have been reported on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads after a crash this morning.

The AA described the Sheffield Parkway as partially blocked with queueing traffic after the incident, which happened just before 9am.

South Yorkshire Police have now (10.30am) described the crash as ‘damage only’, and added the cars involved have now been removed from the scene.

The AA said at 9am that the road was: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A630 Sheffield Parkway Westbound from B6533 Europa Link to A6102 Prince of Wales Road.”

The report comes on a morning which has seen reports of icy conditions on roads and pavements all across Sheffield.

It follows freezing temperatures in the city last night, and some light snowfall in some parts of the city.

Police said this morning: “As the cold weather continues and roads become icy, please remember the importance of adapting your driving to the conditions.”