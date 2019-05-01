Have your say

The M1 near Sheffield has been closed this afternoon and traffic is being diverted following an incident.

Highways England said the southbound stretch is closed at junction 34 and traffic is being diverted off the motorway.

The northbound stretch is currently unaffected.

No other details on the nature of the incident have been released.

