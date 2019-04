Buses and other traffic are being diverted after a Sheffield road was blocked following a crash this afternoon.

The crash – which has happened within the last hour – took place on Normanton Hill.

Normanton Hill (Google Street View)

The number 7 bus service is among the affected bus services.

A spokesman for South yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Normanton Hill, Sheffield, at around 1.20pm this afternoon following reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle. Officers and an ambulance are in attendance.”