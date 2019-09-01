Traffic delays likely across Sheffield as roadworks carried out on M1, Sheffield Parkway and Queens Road
Motorists face delays on the M1 near Sheffield and heading into the city centre today due to roadworks.
Two lanes are closed on the M1 northbound between junction 32 for the M18 and junction 33 for the A630 Sheffield Parkway.
Highways England said the closure remains in place due to ‘bridge waterpoofing works’ over the River Rother.
There are also roadworks in place on Sheffield Parkway itself.
Lane closures will be in place until 6pm while inspections are carried on the variable message signs, which are used to warn drivers of any incidents, accidents or diversions ahead.
The closures are in place both heading in and out of the city centre.
Melissa Wise, operational director at Streets Ahead, said: “We are aware that lane and road closures can cause disruption, particularly on main routes, so we have made sure that we maintain two-way traffic, wherever possible.
“However, we need to close lanes in close proximity of our work to ensure the safety of our employees and motorists alike.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“We urge everyone to take extra care when driving around roadworks and to follow diversions and speed restrictions whilst our inspections are completed.”
POLITICS: What is expected to happen with Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara's planned resignation as parliament resumes on Tuesday
Meanwhile, Queens Road will be closed between the junctions with Myrtle Road and London Road until 5am on Monday, September 2 due to resurfacing works.
Diversions are in place and access to retail units via Sark Road and Guernsey Road on Sunday, September 1.
Ms Wise said: “This is one of the busiest roads in and out of the city and we appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating but we will make every effort to reduce disruption during the resurfacing by working overnight and at weekends over the school holidays.
“During this time, we ask that everyone follows the diversions in place and takes extra care when travelling through the area.”
The road and lane closures during these works mean there will be no on-street parking.
Residents and business owners have been told to speak to the on-site supervisors should they require vehicle access to their property during working hours.