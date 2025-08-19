Vulcan Road Meadowhall Way: Traffic chaos reported as crash closes Sheffield road near Meadowhall
Traffic jams have been reported near Meadowhall after a crash near the popular Sheffield shopping centre.
The motoring organisation describes the road as closed and queueing traffic due to crash on Vulcan Road.
It describes the road as closed in both directions from Meadowhall Way (Meadowhall Central) to the A6178 Sheffield Road.
It adds: “Congestion to the A6178 and A631 Northbound. “
The Star has approached the emergency services for more information.