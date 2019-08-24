Traffic builds up near Doncaster due to accidents
A lane is closed on the M18 near Doncaster due to a collision on Saturday afternoon.
Highways England tweeted that the incident occurred on junction 3 on M18 northbound near Doncaster exit due to an accident on the slip.
There is also another report of collision involving five vehicles on A1 southbound, causing the traffic to queue as far back as M62, according to First South Yorkshire.
"This is resulting in traffic diverting through Doncaster, delays up to 25 minutes," it said.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
It is however not known whether these two incidents are related.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.
In a latest update tweeted by Highways England, it said the lane has been re-opened.