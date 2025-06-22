Traffic alert: Police issue warning over Warren Vale road closure in Rotherham

By Ciara Healy
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 09:55 BST
The A633 Warren Vale in Rotherham will be closed for two hours today, with drivers advised to avoid the area.

South Yorkshire Police has announced that the closure will be in place from 10am to 12pm, between Kilnhurst Road and the junction with Wentworth Road roundabout.

Officers will be carrying out a reconstruction of a collision that happened on this road last month.

A collision reconstruction helps police understand how a crash happened by carefully examining the scene and recreating the events surrounding a collision.

The work is important to help with the ongoing police investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during this time and use other routes if possible.

