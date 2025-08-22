Disruptions are expected on the southbound M1 following an earlier crash which closed the road.

Live traffic monitoring website AA first reported the issue between junction 37 - leading to the Dodworth area of Barnsley - and junction 38 in Huddersfield at 12.40pm.

Traffic building near Huddersfield after all lanes on M1 southbound closed earlier today. | National Highways/AA

All lanes were shut at the time and continued delays are expected although the road has since re-opened.

National Highways are reporting that the issue has been cleared, though are warning of continued delays of around half-an-hour.

An AA report says: “Queueing traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M1 Southbound from J38 A637 Huddersfield Road (Woolley / Huddersfield) to J37 A628 Whinby Road (Barnsley / Dodworth).

“Following a brief hold of traffic, all lanes are now open again, residual delays remain.”

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information