Traffic alert: Disruptions expected after ALL lanes on M1 southbound near Barnsley were shut following crash
Live traffic monitoring website AA first reported the issue between junction 37 - leading to the Dodworth area of Barnsley - and junction 38 in Huddersfield at 12.40pm.
All lanes were shut at the time and continued delays are expected although the road has since re-opened.
National Highways are reporting that the issue has been cleared, though are warning of continued delays of around half-an-hour.
An AA report says: “Queueing traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M1 Southbound from J38 A637 Huddersfield Road (Woolley / Huddersfield) to J37 A628 Whinby Road (Barnsley / Dodworth).
“Following a brief hold of traffic, all lanes are now open again, residual delays remain.”
South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information