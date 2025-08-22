Traffic alert: Disruptions expected after ALL lanes on M1 southbound near Barnsley were shut following crash

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 14:13 BST
Disruptions are expected on the southbound M1 following an earlier crash which closed the road.

Live traffic monitoring website AA first reported the issue between junction 37 - leading to the Dodworth area of Barnsley - and junction 38 in Huddersfield at 12.40pm.

Traffic building near Huddersfield after all lanes on M1 southbound closed earlier today.placeholder image
Traffic building near Huddersfield after all lanes on M1 southbound closed earlier today. | National Highways/AA

All lanes were shut at the time and continued delays are expected although the road has since re-opened.

National Highways are reporting that the issue has been cleared, though are warning of continued delays of around half-an-hour.

An AA report says: “Queueing traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M1 Southbound from J38 A637 Huddersfield Road (Woolley / Huddersfield) to J37 A628 Whinby Road (Barnsley / Dodworth).

“Following a brief hold of traffic, all lanes are now open again, residual delays remain.”

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information

