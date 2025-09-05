Breaking

Traffic alert: Delays as emergency services rush to scene of reported lorry crash on M1 near Aston

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2025, 09:47 BST
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the M1 that is believed to have involved a lorry.

National Highways are reporting that one lane is closed on the M1 northbound between junction 30 - near Barlborough in North Derbyshire -and junction 31, which leads to the Aston and Swallownest areas.

Traffic monitoring website AA say that the collision involved two lorries and a car.

Reports are coming in that one lane on the M1 northbound between J30 and J31 has been closed following a collision allegedly involving two lorries.placeholder image
Reports are coming in that one lane on the M1 northbound between J30 and J31 has been closed following a collision allegedly involving two lorries. | National Highways

A report on their site reads: “Traffic congestion and one lane closed due to crash, two lorries and a car involved on M1 Northbound from J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) to J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop).”

Traffic camera images from the junction 31 southbound show two ambulances and two police cars at the scene.

These images suggest the incident took place near the Welcome Break Woodall Services.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9am today, we were called to reports of two road traffic collisions on the M1 between junction 30 and 31.

“It is reported that a grey DS 3, and a lorry were involved in a collision, with the driver of the DS 3 receiving minor injuries.

“A black Mercedes C220 and another lorry are reported to have been involved in a separate collision. No injuries were reported as a result of this collision.

“Recovery has been arranged for the lorries and a road closure is in place while this takes place.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

