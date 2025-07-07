Traffic alert: Buses diverted and road closure in place following early morning collision in Elsecar, Barnsley

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 08:41 BST
Police have closed off a road this morning following a collision.

Officers remain at the scene at the junctions between Wath Road and Royds Lane in Elescar following reports of a collision early this morning

Traffic monitoring website AA reports that the incident took place just before 7am.

Public transport operator Stagecoach have announced a diversion to its number 72 service until the issue is resolved.

Emergency services are on the scene following a collision in Elsecar.placeholder image
Emergency services are on the scene following a collision in Elsecar. | Google

In a post on X, the firm said: “Due to police closing Wath Road, Elsecar, due to a non-bus RTA our 72 service will be diverting Cemetery Road - Wentworth Road in both directions.”

It is unclear how long the road closure will remain in place.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service have confirmed that a number of ambulances have attended the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are on scene, and we ask you to avoid the area while we carry out our work.

“We will update you when possible. Thank you for your patience.”

Emergency services have been approached for extra details.

