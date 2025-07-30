Traffic is at a standstill this afternoon after all lanes on the northbound M1 were closed following a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic monitoring website AA first reported the issue on the M1 northbound at 11.36am.

All lanes on the M1 northbound near to junction 31, heading into Aston, have been closed following a collision. | Google

The collision is affecting the M1 between J30 - near to Barlborough in Derbyshire - and J31, leading into Aston and Swallownest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All lanes on the northbound route have been closed as the incident is dealt with.

As of 1pm, there were delays of 27 minutes.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

Update: Police have told The Star that the collision resulted in minor injuries and that the motorway has been reopened.