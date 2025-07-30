Traffic alert: ALL lanes closed on northbound M1 near Aston following crash

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 13:01 BST
Traffic is at a standstill this afternoon after all lanes on the northbound M1 were closed following a crash.

Traffic monitoring website AA first reported the issue on the M1 northbound at 11.36am.

All lanes on the M1 northbound near to junction 31, heading into Aston, have been closed following a collision.placeholder image
All lanes on the M1 northbound near to junction 31, heading into Aston, have been closed following a collision. | Google

The collision is affecting the M1 between J30 - near to Barlborough in Derbyshire - and J31, leading into Aston and Swallownest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

All lanes on the northbound route have been closed as the incident is dealt with.

As of 1pm, there were delays of 27 minutes.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

Update: Police have told The Star that the collision resulted in minor injuries and that the motorway has been reopened.

Related topics:AstonSwallownestDerbyshireSheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice