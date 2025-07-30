Traffic alert: ALL lanes closed on northbound M1 near Aston following crash
Traffic monitoring website AA first reported the issue on the M1 northbound at 11.36am.
The collision is affecting the M1 between J30 - near to Barlborough in Derbyshire - and J31, leading into Aston and Swallownest.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
All lanes on the northbound route have been closed as the incident is dealt with.
As of 1pm, there were delays of 27 minutes.
South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.
Update: Police have told The Star that the collision resulted in minor injuries and that the motorway has been reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.