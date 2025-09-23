Three taken to hospital as five car pile-up brings traffic to a halt on busy road near Hillsborough Stadium

Three were taken to hospital after a five car collision near Hillsborough Stadium.

Police have confirmed that a section of Penistone Road was closed this afternoon in response to the large-scale collision.

Road closures were put in place near Winster Road following the incident.

A busy road by Hillsborough Stadium has been closed following reports of a collision.
A busy road by Hillsborough Stadium has been closed following reports of a collision. | Google

Officers were initially called to the scene at around 10.30am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.20am today (Tuesday 23 September) we responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving five vehicles on Penistone Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported a black Volkswagen Estate, black Mazda Estate, grey Lexus Estate, white Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate and white Toyota van were involved in the collision.

“A section of the road has been closed near Winster Road as we work with Highways to clear the scene. There are no reports of any serious injuries.”

The ambulance service have confirmed that three people were taken to hospital after the crash.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received an emergency call at 10.19am on Tuesday morning to report a collision on Penistone Road (North), Sheffield.

“Three ambulances and a specialist paramedic (critical care) were dispatched to the scene and three patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

