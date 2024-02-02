M1 crash Sheffield: Three people hospitalised after crash between car and HGV
Both sides of the motorway were closed at points as emergency services attended the accident.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three people have been hospitalised after a crash between an HGV and a car on the M1 near Sheffield on Friday.
Emergency services, including South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, responded to reports of a collision involving the two vehicles between J35 and J35A.
The motorway was closed temporarily in both directions as emergency services dealt with the accident on the southbound side. Land ambulances transported three patients with minor injuries to hospital.
Earlier today (February 2, 2024), South Yorkshire Police confirmed the car was believed to have collided with an HGV closer to J35. Traffic was stopped on the northbound side the M1 for a short period to allow Air Ambulance teams to arrive at the scene.
Delays on approach reached upwards of 60 minutes during the closure, but has been easing since the reopening.