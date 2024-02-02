News you can trust since 1887
M1 crash Sheffield: Three people hospitalised after crash between car and HGV

Both sides of the motorway were closed at points as emergency services attended the accident.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:50 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 13:21 GMT
Three people have been hospitalised after a crash between an HGV and a car on the M1 near Sheffield on Friday.

Emergency services, including South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, responded to reports of a collision involving the two vehicles between J35 and J35A.

The motorway was closed temporarily in both directions as emergency services dealt with the accident on the southbound side. Land ambulances transported three patients with minor injuries to hospital.

The southbound side of the M1 has been closed after a crash near Sheffield.

Earlier today (February 2, 2024), South Yorkshire Police confirmed the car was believed to have collided with an HGV closer to J35. Traffic was stopped on the northbound side the M1 for a short period to allow Air Ambulance teams to arrive at the scene.

Delays on approach reached upwards of 60 minutes during the closure, but has been easing since the reopening.

