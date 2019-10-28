Three key Sheffield city centre roads to close next month for resurfacing

Arundel Gate.

Between Sunday, November 4 and Monday, November 11, sections of Arundel Gate, Pinstone Street and Eyre Street will all be closed to allow the work to take place.

Work will start on Arundel Gate after midnight on Sunday, November 3 and continue until 5am on Monday 4.

Then, from 8pm to 5am, Monday 4 to Friday 8 November, the programme will move from Arundel Gate to Pinstone Street, finishing at Eyre Street on Monday 11 November.

During the work, Arundel Gate will be closed from Howard Street to Norfolk Street (opposite O2 Academy Sheffield), Pinstone Street will be closed from the junction of Cross Burgess Street and St Paul’s Parade opposite Costa Coffee, to the junction of Fargate (opposite Virgin Money) and Eyre Street will be closed from Jessop Street to the APCOA multi-storey car park.

Temporary road signs will be displayed five days before work starts, confirming the dates and parking restrictions that will be in place - but Pinstone Street and Arundel Gate will not be closed at the same time.

Melissa Wise, operations director for Streets Ahead, said: “This work has been scheduled to take place at night to minimise disruption, but there will inevitably be some noise as the work takes place. We apologise for any inconvenience in advance and thank people for their patience whilst we carry out these vital improvements.

“Because of its central location, there will be some road closures to allow the work to take place safely, and so, we ask that all motorists take note of the signage and follow the diversions that will be in place.

“Although roadworks can be frustrating for drivers, we only ever close roads when we absolutely have to, and it’s our priority to keep our workforce safe at all times. Recently, there’s been an increase in people ignoring road closures across the city, putting themselves and our workers at serious risk of injury or worse.

“Therefore, we ask that people respect our diversions and take extra care when travelling past.”