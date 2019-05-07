It’s the first day back after the May Bank Holiday and everyone in Sheffield is settling back into their normal routine.

Traffic is returning to normal as thousands of people across Sheffield make their way to work but it may not be as plain sailing this evening.

Traffic in Sheffield - Sheaf Street.

Sheffield could be set for a few traffic headaches later this evening due to a number of big events happening around the city.

A number of roads will be closed as Sheffield United celebrate their promotion with an open top bus parade through the city.

Their bus will leave Bramall Lane at 5.30pm before arriving at Sheffield Town Hall an hour later.

Fargate, Surrey Street, Leopold Street, Pinstone Street, Burgess Street and Holly Street/Balm Green will all be closed from 2pm-9.30pm.

There will also be rolling road closures from 5pm-6.30pm from Cherry Street, onto Bramall Lane, across St Mary's Gate roundabout, along Eyre Street, across Furnival Gate Roundabout, along Arundel Gate, onto Norfolk Street and into Surrey Street.

However, there is set to be even more traffic on the roads than normal tonight with two big gigs taking place.

The Vamps will be playing at Sheffield City Hall this evening while Catfish and the Bottlemen will be playing the FlyDSA Arena.

Bus services will be disrupted due to the road closures with lines that usually stop on Leopold Street, Pinstone Street and Arundel Gate affected.

Trams will not be affected by the disruption and the public have been asked to travel by public transport where possible.