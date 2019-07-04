These are the Sheffield city centre streets that will be closed for the Tramlines Fringe festival
Sheffield City Council has announced details of a number of city centre roads which are to be closed off during this year's Tramlines Fringe Festival.
While the main action will be at Hillsborough Park across the weekend of July 19-21, there will be a number of events taking place in the city centre which will lead to some roads being closed off.
Here’s what’s happening and when.
To improve safety at the Tramlines fringe event and for other users of the city centre, the following road closures will be in place:
Saturday, 20 July
Devonshire Street, Division Street and Cambridge Street (from Cross Burgess/Burgess Street junction) will be closed to traffic on Saturday from 7am to approx. 10.30pm.
Access for deliveries will be allowed until 10am and Rockingham Street and Carver Street will be maintained as crossovers.
Access to John Lewis car park from Pinstone Street will be maintained. Exit will be left towards Barkers Pool only.
Sunday, 21 July
Devonshire Street between Fitzwilliam Street and Trafalgar Street/Westfield Terrace will be closed on Sunday from 7am to approx. 8pm. Access for deliveries will be allowed until 10am.
Access to private car parks and parking spaces, and drop offs to properties on streets leading onto Devonshire Street and Division Street will be maintained. There will be no crossovers or access to Devonshire Street (Saturday & Sunday) and Division Street (Saturday) from these side roads.
For further event information including programme and performers please visit www.exposedmagazine.co.uk/thefringeattramlines
For any queries not answered above, please contact the Major Events Team via email to events@sheffield.gov.uk.