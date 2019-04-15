This is the shocking moment a man stumbles and falls onto the tracks as a tram departs in Sheffield city centre.

In the footage the man can be seen staggering towards the dram doors at Castle Square before pushing the button to try and open the door.

Man falls into tram in Sheffield - Credit: @crag06

However, despite his efforts, the tram sets off leaving the man the stumble alongside the carriage.

As the tram carries on the man then loses his footing and falls into the tram tracks and underneath the moving tram.

Trams were held between Castle and Square and Cathedral as emergency services attended the incident to help the man.

The man was helped from the scene with trams delayed for 15 minutes as a result of the incident.