The Sheffield roundabout named one of the worst in Britain for crashes, scrapes and bumps
Navigating your way around Sheffield is a true test of how talented a driver you really are.
From one-way systems and ever-changing roadworks, driving around the Steel City can often be quite daunting.
But, it turns out there is one part of Sheffield which is officially the most dangerous to navigate.
New data has revealed the worst roundabouts in the country, based on the number of accidents and casualties in the year July 2017-18.
And Sheffield’s own Brook Hill roundabout made it into the top 20 with a total of 10 accidents in that time.
The roundabout leaves many people scratching their heads as they try and navigate the lanes while making sense of the road signs.
In February this year, a one-vehicle crash on the roundabout caused major delays for motorists.
In December, a police van and a red Fiat Dobly crashed on the busy roundabout with no reported injuries.
The Department for Transport records were filtered so that only accidents taking place near roundabouts were shown - and any records without a map reference were excluded.
The accidents were then clustered into areas, so that crashes on different sides of a roundabout were grouped together.
Top 20 worst roundabouts in the UK
1. London, Redbridge roundabout - 18 accidents
2. Portmouth, Portbridge roundabout - 17 accidents
3. Ealing, Hanger Lane roundabout - 16 accidents
4. Spelthorne, London Road roundabout - 15 accidents
5. Westminster, Hyde Park Corner roundabout -14 accidents
6. South Ribble, Clayton Brook Interchange - 13 accidents
7. Barking and Dagenham, A124/Hertford Road roundabout - 13 accidents
8. Westminster, Charing Cross roundabout - 13 accidents
Old Steine roundabout in Brighton (Image: Google)
9. Central Bedfordshire, Bedford Road roundabout -12 accidents
10. Birmingham, Bordesley Circus - 12 accidents
11. Westminster, Marble Arch roundabout - 12 accidents
12. Crawley, Hazelwick roundabout - 12 accidents
13. Maidstone, Sittingbourne Road roundabout - 11 accidents
14. St Albans, Park Street roundabout - 11 accidents
15. Havering, Eastern Avenue roundabout - 11 accidents
16. Brighton and Hove, Old Steine roundabout - 11 accidents
17. Nottingham, Western Boulevard roundabout - 11 accidents
18. Sheffield, University square roundabout -10 accidents
19. Birmingham, Belgrave Interchange -10 accidents
20. Newark and Sherwood, Kelham Road roundabout - 10 accidents