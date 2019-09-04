The Sheffield roundabout named one of the worst in Britain for crashes, scrapes and bumps

Navigating your way around Sheffield is a true test of how talented a driver you really are.

By Dan Windham
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 15:05

From one-way systems and ever-changing roadworks, driving around the Steel City can often be quite daunting.

But, it turns out there is one part of Sheffield which is officially the most dangerous to navigate.

New data has revealed the worst roundabouts in the country, based on the number of accidents and casualties in the year July 2017-18.

Traffic in Sheffield

And Sheffield’s own Brook Hill roundabout made it into the top 20 with a total of 10 accidents in that time.

The roundabout leaves many people scratching their heads as they try and navigate the lanes while making sense of the road signs.

In February this year, a one-vehicle crash on the roundabout caused major delays for motorists.

In December, a police van and a red Fiat Dobly crashed on the busy roundabout with no reported injuries.

University Square

The Department for Transport records were filtered so that only accidents taking place near roundabouts were shown - and any records without a map reference were excluded.

The accidents were then clustered into areas, so that crashes on different sides of a roundabout were grouped together.

Top 20 worst roundabouts in the UK

1. London, Redbridge roundabout - 18 accidents

2. Portmouth, Portbridge roundabout - 17 accidents

3. Ealing, Hanger Lane roundabout - 16 accidents

4. Spelthorne, London Road roundabout - 15 accidents

5. Westminster, Hyde Park Corner roundabout -14 accidents

6. South Ribble, Clayton Brook Interchange - 13 accidents

7. Barking and Dagenham, A124/Hertford Road roundabout - 13 accidents

8. Westminster, Charing Cross roundabout - 13 accidents

Old Steine roundabout in Brighton (Image: Google)

9. Central Bedfordshire, Bedford Road roundabout -12 accidents

10. Birmingham, Bordesley Circus - 12 accidents

11. Westminster, Marble Arch roundabout - 12 accidents

12. Crawley, Hazelwick roundabout - 12 accidents

13. Maidstone, Sittingbourne Road roundabout - 11 accidents

14. St Albans, Park Street roundabout - 11 accidents

15. Havering, Eastern Avenue roundabout - 11 accidents

16. Brighton and Hove, Old Steine roundabout - 11 accidents

17. Nottingham, Western Boulevard roundabout - 11 accidents

18. Sheffield, University square roundabout -10 accidents

19. Birmingham, Belgrave Interchange -10 accidents

20. Newark and Sherwood, Kelham Road roundabout - 10 accidents