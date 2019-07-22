The Sheffield roads that will be closed for the Invictus UK Trials this week
Sheffield will become the first city to host the Invictus UK Trials this week with a series of exciting sporting events.
There will be a jam-packed timetable of sporting events and a cultural programme taking place from today up until Friday, July 26.
It will be the first ever national games for British wounded, injured and sick verterans and personell with more than 470 competitors taking part in up to nine sports.
The sporting events start Tuesday with Wheelchair Rugby Finals at the English Institute of Sport (EIS) at 7:30pm.
This is after The Big Gig at the FlyDSA Arena today with performances from Alfie Boe, JP Cooper, Heather Small and more.
On Wednesday, there will be the Cycling Time Trial Finals in Sheffield City Centre from 9am to 3pm.
Travel South Yorkshire has warned that there will be a number of road closures for the event, followed by a series of other cycling events.
Road closures
Arundel Gate lane closure In-bound carriage way towards High Street from Furnival Gate roundabout – 4am to 10.30pm
Tudor Square (competitor parking) – 4am to 10pm
Pinstone Street / Charles Street / Union Street – 4am to 11pm
Furnival Gate out-bound carriageway towards Furnival Gate roundabout from Rockingham Street – 4am to 11pm
Norfolk Street, Surrey Street – 4am to 11pm
Leopold Street from Church Street to Surrey Street in-bound only (access to taxis only) – 4am to 11pm.
Vehicle access
There will be limited access to Charles Street and the access side of Novotel at set times during the day:
4am to 8.30am
9.45am to 10.15am
12.30pm to 1pm
3pm to 4.45pm
5.35pm to 5.45pm
6.50 to 6.55pm
7.55pm to 8pm.