The 14 busiest roads in Sheffield, including A57, A630 and A61

But which roads in the city were the busiest and most congested?

Data from the Department for Transport (DfT) shows how many vehicles per day used each of Sheffield’s carriageways at various points during 2023.

The busiest road in the city was unsurprisingly the M1, with nearly 140,000 vehicles each day travelling along one stretch of the motorway.

But there were numerous other roads which were used by tens of thousands of vehicles per day, the statistics show.

Below are the 14 busiest roads in Sheffield, based on the latest figures from 2023.

For each road, we have only used the figure for the busiest setion of that road on which traffic was counted.

1 . A621 (A61-A61) - 15,021 A total of 15,021 motor vehicles per day were recorded travelling along the A621 near the A61 junction during 2023, making it the 14th busiest road in Sheffield

2 . B6068 Abbey Lane - 15,119 A total of 15,119 motor vehicles per day were recorded travelling along the B6068 Abbey Lane during 2023, making it the 13th busiest road in Sheffield

3 . A6135 (Sheffield boundary-A6102) - 20,568 A total of 20,568 motor vehicles per day were recorded travelling along the A135 between the city boundary and the A6102 junction during 2023, making it the 12th busiest road in Sheffield

4 . A6109 (A61-A6135) - 20,716 A total of 20,716 motor vehicles per day were recorded travelling along the A6019 between the junctions with the A61 and the A6135 during 2023, making it the 11th busiest road in Sheffield