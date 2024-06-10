There are certain places in Sheffield where we all dread when it comes to parking.

For some, the is the street they live on, while for others it may be a place where they have to go for appointments.

But we put the question out to our readers: “The worst streets to park on here in Sheffield are ...”

And we had no shortage of replies.

They came from many different parts of the city, most of them naming individual roads.

Here, in no particular order, we list 14 streets and areas which which were named by our readers as the worst in the city for parking.

1 . Oakland Road, Hillsborough Jakki Freeman said: "I used to live on Oakland Rd at Hillsborough. I often had to park several streets away especially if I had gone out in the car in the evening. It was one of the reasons i moved as I lived on my own and a female walking alone at night was not a good feeling."

2 . Roads near Northern General Hospital Yvonne Pearson suggested on the roads near the Northern General Hospital. She said: "On way to NG hosp. They park on double yellows no parking. It's horrendous especially if you meet an HGV." There was also mention of nearby Firth Park, without naming any individual streets.

3 . Pinner Road, Hunter's Bar Chris Toyer suggested two streets near Hunters Bar. He said: "I used to deliver beds so for me it was definitely Guest Road, Pinner Road and some of the others around that area too."

4 . Thoresby Road, Hillsborough Andrea Beever suggested Thoresby Road, Hillsborough. She said: "People park on here to get the tram, to go shopping, to go to the match."