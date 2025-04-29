Supertram: Video shows shocking near misses involving pedestrian, bikes and cars on Sheffield tram lines
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bosses at South Yorkshire Supertram have released the footage, taken from onboard cameras on its vehicles, in a bid to raise awareness of the danger people can put themselves in if they are not careful around the city’s tramlines.
You can see the footage here, which shows how close some people have come to danger recently on the tram tracks.
It was released on ‘World Day for Safety and Health at Work’.
Supertram said in a statement: “We’re sharing real CCTV footage showing how quickly things can go wrong around trams when people don’t stop, look and stay alert.
“Please take extra care, respect signals, and always look before crossing. Your safety is our priority.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.