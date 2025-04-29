Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A video captures a string of shocking near misses involving pedestrians, cyclists and cars on Sheffield’s tram tracks.

Bosses at South Yorkshire Supertram have released the footage, taken from onboard cameras on its vehicles, in a bid to raise awareness of the danger people can put themselves in if they are not careful around the city’s tramlines.

You can see the footage here, which shows how close some people have come to danger recently on the tram tracks.

It was released on ‘World Day for Safety and Health at Work’.

Supertram said in a statement: “We’re sharing real CCTV footage showing how quickly things can go wrong around trams when people don’t stop, look and stay alert.

“Please take extra care, respect signals, and always look before crossing. Your safety is our priority.”