A damaged tree has resulted in the suspension of the tram train service this afternoon.

Update: The blockage has been cleared as of 6.09pm.

Supertram have reported a number of disruptions due to what they are describing as a ‘weather damaged tree’ this afternoon (September 15).

Crews are currently in attendance at the Arena/Olympic Legacy Park stop - near to Sheffield Utilita Arena - where they are working to clear the tracks.

As work continues, the tram train service between Cathedral and Rotherham Parkgate, which also stops at Rotherham Railway Station, will be suspended entirely.

Meanwhile, the yellow route - which typically runs from Meadowhall to Middlewood - will only run between Middlewood and Cricket Inn Road.

The Met Office have placed a yellow weather warning over Sheffield today due to high wind speeds reaching around 40mph.

Travel warnings have been put in place for high-sided vehicles on Snake Pass, a major route connecting Manchester and Sheffield through the Peak District.

Similarly National Rail have put out an alert, warning that disruptions and speed restrictions may be put in place for a number of services as train crews deal with high winds.

A Supertram spokesperson said: “Due to a weather damaged tree requiring work to remove at Arena, we are having to temporarily suspend services.

“Yellow route will be running Middlewood - Cricket Inn Road, the tram train route will be suspended.

“Sorry if you're affected, we hope the work will be completed quickly”