Supertram: Tram train services between Rotherham and Sheffield suspended until further notice

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 29th Jul 2025, 15:01 BST
Public transport operators have confirmed that tram train services have been suspended entirely following an earlier fault.

Supertram have confirmed to The Star that a mechanical fault that resulted in all services being disrupted this afternoon has now resulted in the suspension of the tram train service.

At around 12.30pm they announced widespread disruptions, as a mechanical failure on one tram brought the service to a standstill.

That tram has since been returned to the depot, though ongoing issues remain with the tram train service.

All tram train services have been suspended following a mechanical fault.placeholder image
All tram train services have been suspended following a mechanical fault. | Google

The route typically runs between Rotherham Parkgate and Sheffield Cathedral, however has been suspended this afternoon with no estimation for when it will return.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined authority (SYMCA) - who manage Supertram - confirmed to The Star that the earlier mechanical failure was on the tram train route and while they are working on repairs it is unclear how long this will take.

Both First buses and Northern Rail are accepting tram tickets between Meadowhall, Rotherham and Parkgate.

A spokesperson for the service has said: “The tram train service is suspended until further notice.

“Ticket acceptance has now been agreed with First Bus between Meadowhall, Rotherham and Parkgate.

“Tickets are also being accepted on Northern Trains between Meadowhall and Rotherham Central.”

