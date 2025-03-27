Supertram: Delays as Sheffield tram route blocked by crash on major city centre route
A major Sheffield road and a tram route is partially blocked this morning following a crash.
At least one lane of Netherthorpe Road is shut today (March 27) following the collision involving an unknown number of vehicles at around 9.55am.
Besides being one of the busiest roads in Sheffield, Netherthorpe Road carries Supertram’s Yellow and Blue Route, which is also reportedly blocked.
Traffic is building on Netherthorpe Road as a result but is easing.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.
