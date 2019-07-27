Supertram services suspended and traffic delays in Sheffield city centre due to concerns for man on bridge
A major Sheffield city centre road is closed off by police this afternoon due to concerns for the welfare of a man on a bridge.
By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 17:47
Parts of Park Square roundabout are closed and Supertram services are disrupted while police deal with the incident on the bow string bridge above the roundabout near Ponds Forge.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details and is awaiting a response.