Supertram services running as normal following police incident in Sheffield city centre
Supertram services through Sheffield city centre are running once again following concerns for the welfare of a man on a bridge.
By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 18:44
Parts of Park Square roundabout were closed and Supertram services were disrupted while police dealt with the incident on the bow string bridge above the roundabout near Ponds Forge.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details and is awaiting a response.