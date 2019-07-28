Supertram services disrupted for third time in four days due to 'police incident' on Sheffield bridge
Supertram services have been disrupted for the third time in four days while emergency services deal with a ‘police incident’ on a bridge in Sheffield city centre.
By Sam Cooper
Sunday, 28 July, 2019, 19:27
Trams are unable to operate over the draw bridge over Park Square roundabout and operator Stagecoach Supertrams said services from Halfway, Meadowhall and Herdings Park were running to Sheffield railway station.
Services from Shalesmoor are turning at Sheffield Cathedral.
South Yorkshire Police advised commuters to consider alternative modes of transport.
It comes after similar incidents on Saturday and Thursday.