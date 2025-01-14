Dean Atkins

Supertram links between Sheffield and Rotherham were temporarily suspended after a train has blocked the tracks to Rotherham Parkgate.

The tram service usual operates from Sheffield Cathedral and runs along the yellow route until Tinsley, when it diverges to Rotherham Central and Parkgate via railway lines.

However, in a social media post on January 14, 2025, Supertram stated: “Due to a freight train blocking the track, tram trains are unable to proceed to Parkgate and will be terminating at Meadowhall.

“Tickets will be accepted on Northern Trains between Meadowhall and Rotherham and on First Bus between Meadowhall And Parkgate.”

The freight train was cleared in the early afternoon, with services returning to normal shortly afterwards.

Supertram passengers have been unlucky to start 2025 as poor weather and infrastructure issues have plague services.

The tram train service was similarly diverted to Meadowhall earlier in January after National Rail informed Supertram of flooding fears following heavy rain.

Broken tracks at West Street and Park Grange Croft have also caused issues on the yellow and blue routes.

Repairs have been made on West Street and services are again running to Middlewood and Malin Bridge, but work is still ongoing to fix the issue at Park Grange Croft.