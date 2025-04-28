Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disruptions are expected to tram services over the next bank holiday weekend as further improvement work takes place.

From Saturday, May 3 to Monday, May 5 blue and purple tram routes will be affected by the work being done to replace worn rails at the Gleadless Townend tram stop.

It follows the endorsement of the Supertram Business Plan at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) board last month, which saw a commitment to invest over £110m by 2027 including upgrades to the trams, track, control systems and power supplies alongside the construction of a new tram train station at Magna.

The work has been described as ‘essential’ in ensuring that trams operate safely, and is said to improve passenger comfort, while reducing both noise and the risk of unplanned closures.

The annual budget meeting in Sheffield has resulted in a number of fiery back-and-forth between the political parties, especially on the prospect of spending money on a future expansion of the Supertram.

Blue route tram services will run a revised route and operate between Malin Bridge and Sheffield Station only, operating at the normal frequency of up to every 12 minutes while purple route services will be suspended entirely.

A dedicated tram replacement bus service, BL1, will run between Fitzalan Square in the city centre and Halfway and will serve limited bus stops located near all the affected tram stops along the route.

Throughout Sunday and Monday it will run every 20 minutes throughout the day and 30 minutes in the evening, while on Saturday it will be every 20 minutes in the early morning, 12 minutes during the day and 30 minutes in the evening.

First Bus services 47 and 48 can be used for journeys between the city centre and Herdings Park or Herdings/Leighton Road and valid tram and multi-modal tickets should be accepted on these services.

A SYMCA spokesperson said: “These works are part of SYMCA’s ongoing investment in Supertram. By scheduling works over the bank holiday weekend when the tram network has lower passenger numbers, we hope to minimise any passenger and traffic disruption and keep people moving while this work progresses.

“By investing in the Supertram system, we’re increasing the longevity of the region’s tram network and ensuring the safe operation of this popular service for the millions of people who use it every year.”

