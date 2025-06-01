Supertram: People asked to share experiences after improvement works saw tram service alteration
Over the bank holiday weekend and throughout the half term, Blue and Yellow tram routes have experienced service changes as investments into track replacements and improvements take place.
The alterations affected services between Malin Bridge/Middlewood and Cathedral throughout the week, and came following a commitment by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to invest over £110m by 2027 including upgrades to the trams, track, control systems and power supplies alongside the construction of a new Tram Train station at Magna.
Alternate bus routes were put in place, and bendy buses were brought back to the city’s streets for the first time in 26 years to accommodate travellers.
These works are now complete and commuters can expect regular travel from tomorrow (June 2) onwards.
Following the project, Supertram are asking for the public to share their experiences during the week, providing guidance on how further improvement work can be managed.
A SYMCA spokesperson said: “By scheduling works over the bank holiday weekend and school holidays when the tram network has lower passenger numbers, we hope to minimise any passenger and traffic disruption and keep people moving while this work progresses.
“By investing in the Supertram system, we’re increasing the longevity of the region’s tram network and ensuring the safe operation of this popular service for the millions of people who use it every year.”
A feedback form can be found here.
