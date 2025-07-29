Supertram has announced delays to all services following an incident in the city centre earlier today.

Through the social media site X (formerly Twitter), the public transport operator announced early this afternoon that trams have been delayed to all destinations.

Supertram also stated that there was only one tram train in operation, running from Parkgate in Rotherham to Sheffield Railway Station.

An update released at 12.44pm announced that the incident had ‘cleared’ though delays were still expected.

A spokesperson for Supertram said: “The incident in the city centre is now clear, however trams are delayed whilst we get back to the timetable.

“The tram train is still operating with one tram only.”

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority - who manage Supertram - confirmed to The Star that the issue was caused by a mechanical failure on one tram which has now been returned to the depot.

In the latest statement they revealed that tram train services have been suspended until further notice due to this fault, with First Bus and Northern Rail accepting tram tickets to Rotherham and Meadowhall.