Commuters are being told to find alternate routes as strong winds have led to a section of the Woodhead Pass being closed today.

Issues are arising across the north of England and into Scotland today as Storm Floris brings winds of up to 70mph to the UK.

Parts of the Woodhead Pass have been closed to high-sided vehicles due to 'strong winds'. | Met Office/Google

The Met Office have place an amber wind warning is in place across large swaths of Scotland, while yellow warnings have been put across Northern Irelands, as well as the north of Wales and England.

Sheffield has narrowly missed the warning area, which travels from Manchester up to Huddersfield, however commuters may still feel the affects.

The Woodhead Pass, a stretch of road that connects the Penistone area of Sheffield to Manchester, has been partially closed to ‘high-sided vehicles’ due to strong winds.

Traffic measuring website AA first reported the issue at around 10.45am.

The warning reads: “Closed to high-sided vehicles due to strong winds on A628 Manchester Road both ways from A57 Mottram Moor (Gun Inn traffic lights) to A616 (Flouch Roundabout).”