Staniforth Road, Attercliffe: Sheffield road closed following road traffic collision

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 14th Aug 2024, 16:39 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 09:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A major road in Sheffield connecting Attercliffe and Darnall was closed yesterday following a collision.

South Yorkshire Police warned motorists to “avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible,” following the crash.

Officers were called at around 3.50pm yesterday, August 14, to reports that a car had overturned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staniforth Road was closed between its junctions with Woodbourn Road and Ribston Road, while emergency services were at the scene.

Staniforth Road, Sheffield, was closed between its junctions with Woodbourn Road and Ribston Road.Staniforth Road, Sheffield, was closed between its junctions with Woodbourn Road and Ribston Road.
Staniforth Road, Sheffield, was closed between its junctions with Woodbourn Road and Ribston Road. | Google

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

According to reports and photographs on social media, a black car was on its roof on the road near to its junction with Chinley Street.

Officers and blue and white police tape could be seen surrounding the scene.

Related topics:SheffieldMotoristsSouth Yorkshire PolicePoliceEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.