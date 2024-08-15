Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major road in Sheffield connecting Attercliffe and Darnall was closed yesterday following a collision.

South Yorkshire Police warned motorists to “avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible,” following the crash.

Officers were called at around 3.50pm yesterday, August 14, to reports that a car had overturned.

Staniforth Road was closed between its junctions with Woodbourn Road and Ribston Road, while emergency services were at the scene.

Staniforth Road, Sheffield, was closed between its junctions with Woodbourn Road and Ribston Road. | Google

According to reports and photographs on social media, a black car was on its roof on the road near to its junction with Chinley Street.

Officers and blue and white police tape could be seen surrounding the scene.