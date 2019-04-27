Speeds limit reduced on Tinsley Viaduct due to Storm Hannah

The speed limit on the Tinsley Viaduct has been reduced due to Storm Hannah.

Strong winds brought to the region by the year’s latest named storm have meant the speed limit is now 40mph in both directions.

The Highways Agency say the move is in line with their safety protocols for the bridge.

They added their protocols for ‘critical assets’ like the viaduct have four different stages.

These are no restriction, speed restriction, closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles and full closure to all vehicles.