Speed limit on Sheffield Parkway set to be cut

The Government has tasked officials with reducing pollution along the dual carriageway, which straddles Sheffield and Rotherham.

Sheffield Parkway. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star.

Both Sheffield and Rotherham councils have been working together on a plan to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels by eight per cent.

And one option they are exploring is to lower the speed limit on part of the road, which the authorities believe will result in motorists driving at a more consistent speed to reduce fuel consumption and in turn pollution.

The stretch of the parkway they are looking at is between the M1 and Handsworth Road junction which has a 70mph limit.

Council bosses are proposing to reduce the speed limit on the ‘Rotherham section of the Parkway’ to 50mph.

This would bring it in line with the Sheffield half of the road, which is predominantely 50mph before dropping further to 40mph and 30mph as you approach the city centre.

There is also a plan to widen the Parkway.

Rotherham Council has now launched a public consultation on the proposals and is urging motorists to get in touch to have their say.

Councillor Emma Hoddinott, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for waste, roads and community safety, said: “We want to hear people’s views on these practical proposals which will enable us to reduce the amount of dangerous nitrogen dioxide emissions in these areas while at the same time keeping our commitment not to impose a clean air charge in Rotherham in the way that has become necessary in Sheffield.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with the Parkway plans, the authority is looking at banning HGV vehicles travelling northbound out of the town centre on Wortley Road and Upper Wortley Road towards the M1.

Another scheme involves offering support to ‘enable bus companies to introduce cleaner buses operating on Rawmarsh Hill and Fitzwilliam Road, along with diverting some buses away from Rawmarsh Hill onto Barbers Avenue.

The scheme also envisages ‘financial support for taxi drivers, small and medium enterprises and light goods vehicle drivers to change their vehicles to less polluting ones.’

Although there will not be a clean air zone charge in Rotherham, Sheffield City Council are proposing to implement a charging zone around Sheffield city centre.

This zone would cover non-compliant buses, taxis, heavy good vehicles and light goods vehicles within also but including the inner ring-road of the city centre.

Drivers would be required to pay a charge if their vehicle does not meet minimum emissions standards.

Measures will need to be in force by January 2021, and will be subject to agreement with the Government following the consultations in Rotherham and Sheffield.

It is intended that any works necessary will be funded by the Government.