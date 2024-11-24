We’ve ranked all the stations in South Yorkshire from the quietest, with fewer than 20,000 entries and exits a year, to the busiest, with more than 9.4 million.

Only Sheffield is in the top 50 across Britain, with Doncaster, Meadowhall and Barnsley also making the top 500. Rotherham Central is the only other South Yorkshire station within the top 1,000 nationally.

The figures published by the Office of Rail and Road show the total number of entries and exits made by passengers at each station between April 2023 and March 2024.

The 12 busiest stations are all in London, with London Liverpool Street, where 94,499,824 entries and exits were recorded, topping the list.

Outside of London, the busiest stations were Birmingham New Street (33,335,376), Manchester Piccadilly (25,776,162), Glasgow Central (24,964,246), Leeds (24,891,386), Edinburgh (21,307,916), Gatwick Airport (19,489,656) and Brighton (14,547,650).

Liverpool Lime Street (12,278,888) was Britain’s 38th busiest station, Cardiff Central (11,499,126) was 39th, Bristol Temple Meads (10,227,188) was 43rd, and York (9,185,236) was 50th.

Two of Britain’s five quietest stations are in Greater Manchester. Denton was the quietest, with just 54 entries and exits, and Reddish South (128) was fifth quietest.

Below is the full list of stations in Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham, from quietest to busiest.

1 . Darnall Station A total of 19,902 entries and exits were made by passengers at Darnall Station, in Sheffield, between April 2023 and March 2024, according to figures from the Office of Rail and Road. That made it the 2,242nd busiest station in Britain.

2 . Silkstone Common Station A total of 31,134 entries and exits were made by passengers at Silkstone Common Station, in Barnsley, between April 2023 and March 2024, according to figures from the Office of Rail and Road. That made it the 2,136th busiest station in Britain.

3 . Woodhouse Station A total of 33,496 entries and exits were made by passengers at Woodhouse Station, in Sheffield, between April 2023 and March 2024, according to figures from the Office of Rail and Road. That made it the 2,122nd busiest station in Britain.