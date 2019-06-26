South Yorkshire wide bus strike by First drivers is called off

A South Yorkshire wide bus strike planned for next Monday has been called off.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 11:53

First drivers serving Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and the Derbyshire Dales had voted in favour of two 24 hour walk-outs – this Saturday and next Monday.

Read More

Read More
South Yorkshire bus strike called off as mark of respect for Armed Forces Day
A planned bus strike has been called off.

The Saturday strike was called off earlier this week as a ‘mark of respect’ for Armed Forces Day while bus bosses confirmed this morning that Monday’s strike has also been shelved.

Garry Birmingham, Managing Director of First South Yorkshire, said: “We’re pleased to confirm that following a meeting with Unite the union earlier today, the proposed driver strike on July 1 has been cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“Whilst our position to offer a new pay deal remains unchanged for this financial year, we are now in meaningful discussions about possible longer-term options.”

900 drivers at First had voted in favour of a strike in a row over pay.