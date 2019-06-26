South Yorkshire wide bus strike by First drivers is called off
A South Yorkshire wide bus strike planned for next Monday has been called off.
First drivers serving Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and the Derbyshire Dales had voted in favour of two 24 hour walk-outs – this Saturday and next Monday.
The Saturday strike was called off earlier this week as a ‘mark of respect’ for Armed Forces Day while bus bosses confirmed this morning that Monday’s strike has also been shelved.
Garry Birmingham, Managing Director of First South Yorkshire, said: “We’re pleased to confirm that following a meeting with Unite the union earlier today, the proposed driver strike on July 1 has been cancelled.
“Whilst our position to offer a new pay deal remains unchanged for this financial year, we are now in meaningful discussions about possible longer-term options.”
900 drivers at First had voted in favour of a strike in a row over pay.