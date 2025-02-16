Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorway in South Yorkshire has reopened after police were called over concern for safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways said shortly after 11.15am today, Sunday, February 16, that the M18 had been closed southbound between junction 3, for Doncaster and junction 2, for the A1(M).

The M18 was closed southbound between junctions 3 and 2, near Doncaster, due to a 'police-led incident'. Photo: National Highways/trafficcameras.uk | National Highways/trafficcameras.uk

It said the closure was due to an ‘@syptweet led incident’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said at 12.19pm: “Please be aware that junction 2 - 3 southbound of the M18 is currently closed as officers and emergency services respond to a concern for safety incident.

“This is expected to be closed for some time, so we are advising the public to avoid the area and plan an alternative route.”

Diversions were put in place, with lengthy delays reported, before National Highways said at 3.23pm that the road had reopened.