South Yorkshire traffic: M18 near Doncaster reopens after police called over concern for safety
National Highways said shortly after 11.15am today, Sunday, February 16, that the M18 had been closed southbound between junction 3, for Doncaster and junction 2, for the A1(M).
It said the closure was due to an ‘@syptweet led incident’.
South Yorkshire Police said at 12.19pm: “Please be aware that junction 2 - 3 southbound of the M18 is currently closed as officers and emergency services respond to a concern for safety incident.
“This is expected to be closed for some time, so we are advising the public to avoid the area and plan an alternative route.”
Diversions were put in place, with lengthy delays reported, before National Highways said at 3.23pm that the road had reopened.
