South Yorkshire traffic: M1 reopens after multi-vehicle crash on motorway near Swallownest

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:21 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 12:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The M1 has reopened following a multi-vehicle collision near Sheffield.

National Highways said this morning that two lanes of the M1 northbound had been closed between junction 30, for Barlborough, and junction 31, for Swallownest, Rotherham.

Two lanes of the M1 northbound have been closed following a multi-vehicle crash between junctions 30 and 31, leading to five miles of congestion and delays of 45 minutes. Photo: National Highways/motorwaycameras.co.ukTwo lanes of the M1 northbound have been closed following a multi-vehicle crash between junctions 30 and 31, leading to five miles of congestion and delays of 45 minutes. Photo: National Highways/motorwaycameras.co.uk
Two lanes of the M1 northbound have been closed following a multi-vehicle crash between junctions 30 and 31, leading to five miles of congestion and delays of 45 minutes. Photo: National Highways/motorwaycameras.co.uk | National Highways/motorwaycameras.co.uk

It said shortly before 11am today, Monday, February 17, that Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police were at the scene, along with its traffic officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways said there were delays of 45 minutes and around five miles of congestion on the approach.

In an update issued shortly after 12pm today, it said the M1 had now fully reopened following the crash.

South Yorkshire Police said it was a damage only incident and they were unable to provide any more details.

Related topics:TrafficSwallownestSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance ServiceNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice