The M1 has reopened following a multi-vehicle collision near Sheffield.

National Highways said this morning that two lanes of the M1 northbound had been closed between junction 30, for Barlborough, and junction 31, for Swallownest, Rotherham.

Two lanes of the M1 northbound have been closed following a multi-vehicle crash between junctions 30 and 31, leading to five miles of congestion and delays of 45 minutes. Photo: National Highways/motorwaycameras.co.uk | National Highways/motorwaycameras.co.uk

It said shortly before 11am today, Monday, February 17, that Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police were at the scene, along with its traffic officers.

National Highways said there were delays of 45 minutes and around five miles of congestion on the approach.

In an update issued shortly after 12pm today, it said the M1 had now fully reopened following the crash.

South Yorkshire Police said it was a damage only incident and they were unable to provide any more details.