South Yorkshire traffic: M1 reopens after multi-vehicle crash on motorway near Swallownest
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
National Highways said this morning that two lanes of the M1 northbound had been closed between junction 30, for Barlborough, and junction 31, for Swallownest, Rotherham.
It said shortly before 11am today, Monday, February 17, that Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police were at the scene, along with its traffic officers.
National Highways said there were delays of 45 minutes and around five miles of congestion on the approach.
In an update issued shortly after 12pm today, it said the M1 had now fully reopened following the crash.
South Yorkshire Police said it was a damage only incident and they were unable to provide any more details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.