A lane closure on the M1 in South Yorkshire is causing major delays today, ahead of emergency repairs to a bridge.

Lane one of the motorway’s northbound carriageway remains closed today within junction 38, for Haigh, near Barnsley, due to a damaged bridge joint.

National Highways this morning reported around three miles of slow-moving traffic on the approach to the closure.

A bridge defect is still causing major disruption on the M1 northbound at junction 38, near Barnsley, with two lanes set to close for emergency repairs overnight | Motorway Cameras

It said emergency repairs will be taking place overnight today, Wednesday, with lanes one and two closed.

Drivers have been warned to expect long delays while work is carried out.

National Highways said that once the emergency repairs are completed, subsequent closures will be necesssary for additional work.

The northbound carriageway was initially closed at around 12.30pm on Monday, October 7, following reports of the defect.

Assessments and partial repairs were carried out that night but one lane remained closed, with a 50mph limit imposed on the other lanes.