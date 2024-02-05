News you can trust since 1887
South Yorkshire traffic: 60 minute delays on M18 near Doncaster due to overturned car on southbound route

Six miles of congestion and delays of up to 60 minutes have been reported.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:16 GMT
A major motorway near Doncaster in South Yorkshire is closed due to an overturned car.

Highways England shared this image of an overturned car on the A1(M) near the junction for the M18 in Doncaster on February 5. Delays of up to 60 minutes have been reported.
Highways England shared this image of an overturned car on the A1(M) near the junction for the M18 in Doncaster on February 5. Delays of up to 60 minutes have been reported.

The A1(M) is shut on the southbound route close to J35 where it turns off for the M18.

An image shared online by Highways England taken at around 7.50am showed a white car on its roof close to the off-ramp.

Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads and there is approximately six miles of congestion on the southbound route as a result, causing delays of up to 60 minutes for motorists.

Traffic is also affected on the M18 westbound.

