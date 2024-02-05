Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major motorway near Doncaster in South Yorkshire is closed due to an overturned car.

Highways England shared this image of an overturned car on the A1(M) near the junction for the M18 in Doncaster on February 5. Delays of up to 60 minutes have been reported.

The A1(M) is shut on the southbound route close to J35 where it turns off for the M18.

An image shared online by Highways England taken at around 7.50am showed a white car on its roof close to the off-ramp.

Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads and there is approximately six miles of congestion on the southbound route as a result, causing delays of up to 60 minutes for motorists.