South Yorkshire passengers hit by fourth day of rail strike action

Rail passengers face further disruption after senior conductors announced a fourth day of strike action in a pay dispute with bosses.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 09:41

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers who work for East Midland Trains are due to stage the third of three 24-hour walk-outs on Saturday.

The union has now announced it will also strike on Saturday, August 17.

East Midlands Trains has run a revised timetable during the strikes but its London services are not affected.

Union bosses has raised concern about Sunday working and wage variation.

Stagecoach-owned East Midlands Trains, which will hand over the regional franchise to Abellio on August 18, said the contracts had been agreed with the union six years ago.